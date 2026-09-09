The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. The 2026 NFL season will kickoff with the Super Bowl champion Seahawks hosting the AFC Champion Patriots at 8:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Seahawks are $0.62 per share to win. Trade NFL games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The Seahawks defeated the Patriots, 29-13, in Super Bowl LX seven months prior. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Polymarket referral code review.

Polymarket promo code details for Polymarket US

Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS Polymarket US welcome trading bonus Deposit $10, get a $50 trading bonus States Polymarket app is available All U.S. states (except NV), Washington D.C. and U.S. territories Polymarket US minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Polymarket operates Polymarket US available sports NBA, MLB, NHL, NFL, NCAA football, UFC, Golf, WNBA, World Cup soccer, Champions League soccer, Major League soccer, various European soccer leagues, ATP, WTA, ITF Tennis, IPL Cricket, Esports Polymarket US regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified September 8, 2026

*Some markets on the Polymarket.com global site may not be available on the Polymarket U.S. app.

Seahawks vs. Patriots trading preview

Rookie Jadarian Price will start at running back for the Seahawks as Zach Charbonnet continues to recover from a torn ACL in his left knee. Price was selected by Seattle at No. 32 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft after recording 674 yards and 11 touchdowns on 113 rushing attempts, splitting the lighter share of carries with Arizona Cardinals rookie Jeremiyah Love at Notre Dame last season.

Price will face a Patriots defense that ranked sixth among NFL teams with 101.7 rushing yards allowed per game during the 2025 regular season. New England has its own concerns at the running back as leading rusher TreVeyon Henderson, who recorded 911 yards and nine touchdowns on 180 rushing attempts, has been ruled out for Week 1 due to an ankle injury.

Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to have a bigger role in the offense, having recorded 603 yards and seven touchdowns on 130 carries while splitting touches with Henderson. Seattle ranked 11th among NFL teams in rushing defense with 123.3 rushing yards allowed per game in 2025.

The Seahawks are trading at $0.62 per share to win and $0.47 per share to win by four or more points on Wednesday, while the Patriots are trading at $0.39 per share to win and $0.54 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade on the NFL with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Be 18+ and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Polymarket operates. Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket invite code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

How to trade on Polymarket US

Before submitting and finalizing the purchase of contracts, Polymarket pulls up your wallet, and you must click the Sign button to confirm your purchase; any fees are disclosed at that time. The purchase is then added to your positions in your profile.

From there, Polymarket US reviews how many dollars are being invested, at what price, and the payout if your prediction is correct. Polymarket US doesn't charge any deposit or withdrawal fees, although payment providers or blockchain networks may still charge fees.

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.