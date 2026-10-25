The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit for Sunday Night Football, when the Seattle Seahawks host the Kansas City Chiefs. Seattle is trading at $0.56 per share on Polymarket to win at home, while Kansas City trades at $0.44 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at Lumen Field, and the Chiefs are 5-0 on the season, while the Seahawks are 3-3. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and if you're wondering how do prediction markets work, you'll definitely want to check out our prediction market strategies.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Chiefs vs. Seahawks predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Kansas City is 5-0 and 2-0 on the road, and it has scored 140 points, an average of 28.0, and allowed 83. The Chiefs are coming off a 22-6 win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 18, and they beat Denver 31-10, Indianapolis 33-30 in overtime, Miami 24-10 and Las Vegas 30-27. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has completed 105 of 158 passes for 1,309 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

Running back Kenneth Walker III leads Kansas City with 665 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 106 carries, and tight end Travis Kelce has 20 catches for 299 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Rashee Rice is questionable with a hamstring injury, along with offensive tackles Josh Simmons and Jaylon Moore.



On Polymarket, Kansas City trades at $0.44 per share to win at Lumen Field, and Seattle trades at $0.56 per share. Seattle to win by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.52 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.49 per share for more than 42.5 and $0.52 per share for fewer than 42.5, and two of the Chiefs' five games have finished above that mark, at 57 and 63. Trade on Chiefs vs. Seahawks here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.