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Sunday Polymarket NFL predictions

Cowboys and Packers to combine for more than 52.5 points

Brad Thomas's analysis points to points in Green Bay. "This feels like such an easy call it's scary. Dallas has turned 83.3% of their red zone trips into touchdowns, and Green Bay has opened the door on 81.2% of opponents' trips inside the 20. When the Cowboys reach the doorstep, they've been walking right in," Thomas said. "They arrive with extra rest, 27.6 points per game and a scoreboard that has cleared the total in four of their five games. The Dallas defense, meanwhile, has bled 842 rushing yards and 10 touchdown passes, and no coaching shuffle patches that overnight. Green Bay just piled up 428 yards against Chicago on this very field last week. Two offenses this comfortable with the end zone should push this total right past 52.5."

Dallas is 2-3 and has scored 138 points, an average of 27.6, and allowed 136, while Green Bay is 3-2 after a 31-7 win against Chicago on Oct. 11. On Polymarket, the Cowboys and Packers to combine for more than 52.5 points trades at $0.54 per share, and fewer than 52.5 trades at $0.46 per share. Green Bay trades at $0.52 per share to win and Dallas trades at $0.49 per share. Trade on NFL games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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