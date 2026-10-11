The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus, which can be used to trade on Falcons vs. Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Sunday NFL Week 5 preview

Falcons vs. Ravens

Atlanta puts its two-game winning streak on the line against the shorthanded Ravens on Sunday Night Football. The Falcons have won back-to-back primetime games over the Packers and Saints, while the Ravens are 3-1 but are playing without star quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle). Baltimore turns to backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. Atanta is a $0.62 trading favorite, while Baltimore is $0.38 per share without Jackson. Trade on Ravens vs. Falcons here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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