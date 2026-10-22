The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus before Thursday Night Football. The New England Patriots will visit the Chicago Bears at 8:15 p.m. ET, with Chicago at $0.60 per share to win and New England at $0.41 per share. More than 50.5 points scored in Bears vs. Patriots is trading at $0.52 per share. Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (illness) is officially active. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Thursday Polymarket predictions

Patriots vs. Bears predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that New England has had the more volatile results of these two 4-2 teams. The Patriots beat the Jets 26-19 on Sunday and Las Vegas 45-17 the week before, but they also lost 35-6 at Jacksonville. Quarterback Drake Maye has passed for 1,463 yards and 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions, running back Rhamondre Stevenson has rushed for 263 yards, and wide receiver Romeo Doubs has 261 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Alijah Vera-Tucker, Ben Brown, Karon Prunty and Channing Canada are out, and Morgan Moses is questionable.

Two of New England's last five games finished with more than 50.5 combined points, at 55 and 62, while only one of Chicago's last five games finished with more than 50.5 combined points, at 54. On Polymarket, Chicago trades at $0.60 per share to win and New England trades at $0.41 per share. Chicago winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.55 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 50.5 and $0.48 per share for fewer than 50.5. Trade on Patriots vs. Bears here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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