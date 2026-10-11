The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus, which can be used to trade on Sunday's Week 5 NFL schedule. Top games on Sunday include Packers vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET), Seahawks vs. 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET) and Falcons vs. Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET). Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Sunday NFL Week 5 preview

Packers vs. Bears

The NFL's most-played rivalry takes center stage at 1 p.m. ET, as Chicago tries to win for the fourth time in the last five head-to-head meetings. The Bears beat the Packers in overtime last December before erasing a 21-3 deficit in a wild-card playoff win. Quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) is not going to start on Sunday, giving Tyson Bagent a starting opportunity. Chicago is trading at $0.52 per share, with Green Bay at $0.48. Trade on Bears vs. Packers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Seahawks vs. 49ers

The unbeaten 49ers go on the road to face the Seahawks in an NFC West showdown on Sunday afternoon, with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. San Francisco is seeking revenge against the defending Super Bowl champions, while Seattle is trying to tie its rival atop the division standings. The 49ers are coming off a 24-14 win over the Broncos, and the Seahawks are coming off a 30-23 win over the Chargers. Seattle is trading at $0.62 per share at Polymarket, with San Francisco at $0.39. Trade on 49ers vs. Seahawks here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Falcons vs. Ravens

Atlanta puts its two-game winning streak on the line against the shorthanded Ravens on Sunday Night Football. The Falcons have won back-to-back primetime games over the Packers and Saints, while the Ravens are 3-1 but are playing without star quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle). Baltimore turns to backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. Atanta is a $0.62 trading favorite, while Baltimore is $0.38 per share without Jackson. Trade on Ravens vs. Falcons here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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