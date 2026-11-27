The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a first deposit of at least $10. The Steelers (6-4) will host the Broncos (8-2) at 3 p.m. ET on Friday at Acrisure Stadium in the NFL's Black Friday game. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was waived earlier this week, leaving Mason Rudolph to start. Get started with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after depositing $10 or more:

Polymarket lists the Broncos at 59% to win, compared with 41% for the Steelers. A Denver Yes contract priced at $0.59 per share implies a 59% win probability, while Pittsburgh's $0.41 Yes price implies 41%. The platform also offers markets for more than 37.5 combined points and Germie Bernard reaching 30 receiving yards.

Head to the Polymarket promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you make a deposit. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and entered Week 12 on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating to 2024.

Steelers-Broncos picks, NFL predictions on Polymarket

Broncos to win: $0.59 Yes (59% implied probability)

Steelers to win: $0.41 Yes (41% implied probability)

Over 37.5 combined points: $0.51 Yes, $0.50 No

Germie Bernard 30+ receiving yards: $0.44 Yes, $0.69 No

Broncos to win ($0.59 Yes)

Denver's sixth straight victory wasn't secure until the fourth quarter against Las Vegas. Rookie Jonah Coleman ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns in the 38-24 win, even as the Raiders erased an early 17-point deficit. Bo Nix threw for 225 yards, and tight end Evan Engram turned six catches into 74 yards, converting three third downs along the way. It was Engram's best receiving game of the season.

Sean Payton's offense also kept Nix mostly upright, allowing one sack. Denver's defense recorded five sacks, and Ja'Quan McMillian returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown. Pittsburgh offers a difficult assignment with 30 sacks this season. Polymarket displays the Broncos at 59% to win and the Steelers at 41%. A Denver Yes contract costing $0.59 implies a 59% victory probability. SportsLine's 22-20 Broncos score points toward a close contest rather than another double-digit win. Trade on Steelers vs. Broncos with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Steelers to win ($0.41 Yes)

Pittsburgh's defense gave its offense plenty of chances against Philadelphia. The Steelers held the Eagles to 214 total yards and just 90 on the ground. Alex Highsmith recorded two sacks and forced a fumble in six defensive snaps before leaving with an ankle injury. Pittsburgh's coaching staff doesn't expect him to play Friday, which could put more responsibility on T.J. Watt and Jack Sawyer. Denver's offensive line allowed only one sack against Las Vegas.

That effort ended in a 19-16 defeat, Pittsburgh's second straight loss. Aaron Rodgers completed 30 of 44 passes for 227 yards, but the Steelers went 0-for-2 in the red zone. Jaylen Warren has 747 rushing yards this season, giving Mike McCarthy another option if the passing game stalls. Polymarket places Pittsburgh at 41% to win, compared with 59% for Denver. A Steelers Yes share priced at $0.41 equates to a 41% implied probability. SportsLine's simulations give Pittsburgh a 46% chance of winning outright. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Over 37.5 combined points ($0.51 Yes, $0.50 No)

Denver's 38-24 victory against Las Vegas produced 62 points, but seven of the Broncos' points came on a defensive touchdown. Their offense scored a season-high 31, with Coleman giving them better production on the ground. Denver has scored at least 26 points in four straight appearances. Pittsburgh's defense is a tougher assignment, having allowed Philadelphia only 19 points on Sunday.

Scoring has been the Steelers' bigger problem lately. Rodgers' offense hasn't found the end zone until the fourth quarter in either of its last two games, and the Eagles sacked him five times. Chris Boswell made three field goals Sunday, keeping Pittsburgh within reach. More productive red-zone trips would help push the total higher. Polymarket lists over 37.5 points at 51% Yes and 50% No. A $0.51 Yes contract implies a 51% chance of at least 38 points. SportsLine's 22-20 Denver score totals 42, with an over in 56% of simulations. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Germie Bernard 30+ receiving yards ($0.44 Yes, $0.69 No)

Bernard caught six passes for 40 yards against Philadelphia, a useful response after going without a reception against Cincinnati. Through 10 games, he has 38 catches for 324 yards and one touchdown. His busiest afternoon came against Tampa Bay, where he collected 11 passes for 87 yards and a score. Bernard also had five catches for 30 yards against Cleveland on November 1.

DK Metcalf was ejected Sunday following two personal fouls, but the NFL reportedly won't suspend him for Friday's game. Max Hurleman caught six passes for 61 yards in his NFL debut, giving Rodgers another option. Denver recorded five sacks against Las Vegas and could disrupt Pittsburgh's passing game. Polymarket lists Bernard reaching 30 receiving yards at $0.44 Yes and $0.69 No. The Yes price implies a 44% probability, while SportsLine puts Bernard at 35.5 receiving yards. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible risk management

Polymarket offers multiple ways to help keep its users safe. There are risk management tools like trading breaks, a voluntary opt-out feature and funding limits available for Polymarket users.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.