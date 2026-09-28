The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, available for tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the Bears and Eagles. The Bears will start Case Keenum with Caleb Williams (hamstring) out and Tyler Bagent dealing with a concussion. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The Eagles winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.505 per share on Polymarket, with Chicago staying within 3.5 points trading at $0.495 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Eagles vs. Bears predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Jalen Hurts has been sharp through two games, completing 40 of 62 throws for 467 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions, and adding 62 yards on 12 carries. Saquon Barkley has been quieter by his own standard, with 19 carries for 92 yards, a 4.8-yard average, and two catches for eight yards, without a touchdown yet this season, though he cleared a stinger injury earlier this week and carries no game status designation into Monday.



Philadelphia is 2-0, opening with a home win against Washington before winning on the road at Tennessee in Week 2, a game the Eagles pulled out with a late touchdown drive.



Tonight's trip to Chicago is Philadelphia's second true road game of the season. Philadelphia trades at $0.655 per share on Polymarket to win on the road, with Chicago at $0.345 per share at home. On the margin, the Eagles winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.505 per share on Polymarket, with Chicago staying within 3.5 points trading at $0.495 per share. More than 42.5 combined points trades at $0.48 per share on Polymarket, with fewer than 42.5 trading at $0.525 per share. Trade on Eagles vs. Bears here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.