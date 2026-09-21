The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit ahead of Giants vs. Rams on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET. Polymarket prices more than 47.5 points at $0.51 per share, with fewer than 47.5 at $0.50 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Los Angeles trades at $0.74 per share on Polymarket to beat New York, who trades at $0.26 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Giants vs. Rams predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Jaxson Dart had a historic opening in a 28-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys, completing 23 of 29 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns while adding 54 rushing yards. New York carries a couple of secondary and depth questions into Monday, with linebacker Micah McFadden (neck) and cornerback Deonte Banks (calf) both questionable, and newly signed running back Najee Harris has a chance to make his Giants debut at SoFi Stadium. The Giants are trading at $0.26 per share to win over the Rams.

Los Angeles lost to the 49ers 27-7 in Melbourne as Matthew Stafford managed just 155 yards passing with an interception. The Rams placed Myles Garrett on injured reserve with a knee injury after playing through it in Week 1, and he isn't expected back for at least a month. Aaron Donald, back with the team after a two-season retirement, is expected to play Monday night. Puka Nacua (hip) is questionable, and safety Kamren Kinchens (hamstring) is out, and Los Angeles has won three straight meetings in this series. The Rams are trading at $0.74 per share to win over the Giants. Trade on the Giants vs. Rams here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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