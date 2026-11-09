The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Trade on Bills vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football. Josh Allen to score an anytime touchdown trades at $0.52 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Josh Allen trades at $0.52 per share Yes, and James Cook III trades at $0.49 per share Yes, with Cook leading Buffalo with 707 rushing yards and seven touchdowns this season. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Bills vs. Vikings predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies can start with how close these teams' games have been. Both teams are 6-1, Buffalo is 3-0 on the road and Minnesota is 3-0 at home. Minnesota's last five games were decided by 4, 6, 10, 5 and 7 points, including a 19-15 loss at Detroit on Nov. 1. Buffalo's last five were decided by 26, 3, 3, 3 and 8 points, and three of those were one score games: a 33-30 win at Las Vegas, a 37-34 win at the Los Angeles Rams and a 29-26 loss against New England.

On Polymarket, Buffalo trades at $0.62 per share to win and Minnesota trades at $0.39 per share. Buffalo winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.47 per share Yes and $0.54 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 44.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 44.5. Trade on Bills vs. Vikings here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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