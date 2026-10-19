The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, available before Monday Night Football, when the undefeated San Francisco 49ers host the Washington Commanders at 8:15 p.m. ET. San Francisco trades at $0.78 per share on Polymarket to win at home, while Washington trades at $0.22 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 51.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 51.5. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

San Francisco trades at $0.78 per share to win at Levi's Stadium, and Washington trades at $0.22 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 51.5. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Commanders vs. 49ers predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that the San Francisco 49ers are 5-0 and 3-0 at home, with wins of 27-7 against Los Angeles in the opener, 35-13 against Miami, 36-30 against Arizona, 24-14 against Denver and 32-29 at Seattle on Oct. 11. The 49ers have scored 154 points, an average of 30.8, and allowed 93, an average of 18.6. Quarterback Brock Purdy has completed 98 of 142 passes for 1,196 yards, 13 touchdowns, and two interceptions, and he has passed for 205, 287, 297, 218, and 189 yards in five games.

Running back Christian McCaffrey leads the team with 286 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 61 carries, and he led San Francisco in rushing in four of five games, with 68 yards at Seattle, 52 against Denver and 75 against Arizona. Wide receiver Mike Evans has caught 24 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns, though ESPN lists him as questionable, and tight end George Kittle led the team in receiving with 80 yards against Miami and 82 against Arizona. The injury report is mostly on defense, as defensive end Nick Bosa is out with a calf injury, safety Marques Sigle is out with an ankle injury, and defensive end Mykel Williams and cornerback Upton Stout are questionable. Wide receiver Christian Kirk is on injured reserve.

Washington is 1-3-1 and 0-2 on the road, and it has allowed 149 points, an average of 29.8. On Polymarket, San Francisco trades at $0.78 per share to win at Levi's Stadium, and Washington trades at $0.22 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 51.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 51.5, and only two of the 49ers' five games have finished above that mark, at 66 and 61. Trade on Commanders vs. 49ers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.