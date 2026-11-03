The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available before Monday Night Football, when the Seattle Seahawks host the Chicago Bears at 8:15 p.m. ET. Seattle trades at $0.62 per share on Polymarket to win at home, while Chicago trades at $0.39 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

On Polymarket, Seattle trades at $0.62 per share to win over Chicago. Seattle winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.46 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 46.5. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Bears vs. Seahawks predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that the Chicago Bears are 5-2 and 2-1 on the road, and they are coming off a 30-24 win against New England on Oct. 22 after a 31-23 win at Atlanta and a 31-7 loss at Green Bay. Quarterback Caleb Williams has completed 88 of 124 passes for 1,020 yards and five touchdowns with one interception in four games, and he passed for 308 yards against the Patriots. Running back D'Andre Swift has rushed for 476 yards and seven touchdowns, and wide receiver Luther Burden III leads Chicago with 35 catches for 491 yards.

Running back Kyle Monangai is out with a thumb injury, and linebacker D'Marco Jackson and cornerback Malik Muhammad II are questionable.

Seattle is 4-3 and 3-1 at home, and it is coming off a 20-3 win against Kansas City on Oct. 25, with quarterback Sam Darnold at 1,290 passing yards and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba at 867 receiving yards. Offensive tackle Charles Cross and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed are out, and quarterback Drew Lock is questionable. On Polymarket, Seattle trades at $0.62 per share to win and Chicago trades at $0.39 per share. Seattle winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.46 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 46.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 46.5. Trade on Bears vs. Seahawks here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.