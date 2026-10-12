The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Monday Night Football, when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, the Rams trade at $0.62 per share to win at SoFi Stadium and the Bills trade at $0.39 per share. Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) is inactive for tonight's game. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Buffalo losing by fewer than four points, which includes an outright win, trades at $0.525 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.485 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Bills vs. Rams predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that the Rams get defensive tackle Aaron Donald back for a Buffalo offense that has scored 127 points in four games, an average of 31.75. Los Angeles is 2-2 and has allowed 83 points, and its best defensive game was a 28-6 win over the New York Giants, when it held a team to six points. The Rams allowed 27 points in the 27-7 opening loss to San Francisco, 30 in the 30-26 loss at Denver and 20 in last Sunday's 24-20 win at Philadelphia. Defensive end Myles Garrett is out, and safety Quentin Lake is questionable, so Donald is the piece the Rams are counting on up front.



Los Angeles beat Buffalo 44-42 in their last meeting on Dec. 8, 2024.



On Polymarket, Los Angeles winning by four points or more trades at $0.475 per share, while Buffalo losing by fewer than four points, which includes an outright win, trades at $0.525 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.485 per share for more than 54.5 and $0.515 per share for fewer than 54.5. Trade on Bills vs. Rams here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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