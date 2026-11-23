The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Monday Night Football. The Cincinnati Bengals will visit the Washington Commanders at 8:15 p.m. ET, with Cincinnati at $0.73 per share to win on Polymarket and Washington at $0.27 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Bengals vs. Commanders predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies can look no further than Joe Burrow. The Bengals are the most pass-happy team in the NFL while the Commanders are no stranger to giving up a lot of yards. Washington also uses a two-high safety scheme at the fourth highest rate, and Burrow has thrown 19 of his 27 TDs against the shell (in only half his snaps). Burrow will be throwing a ton, and I expect at least three passes to end up in the end zone.

The Bengals are 7-2, including 4-1 on the road, and the Commanders are 3-5-1, including 2-2-1 at home. Cincinnati is coming off a 38-18 win against Pittsburgh, and Washington is coming off a 24-21 win at the New York Giants. Safety Kyle Dugger and linebacker Oren Burks are questionable for the Bengals, and tight end Colson Yankoff and guard Lucas Patrick are questionable for the Commanders.

On Polymarket, Cincinnati trades at $0.73 per share to win on the road and Washington trades at $0.27 per share. Cincinnati winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.49 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 53.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 53.5. Trade on Bengals vs. Commanders here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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