The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit for Sunday Night Football. The Washington Commanders will host the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:20 p.m. ET. Washington trades at $0.64 per share on Polymarket to win at home, while Philadelphia trades at $0.37 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Eagles vs. Commanders predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Washington is 1-4-1 and 1-1-1 at home, and it has scored 20, 33, 13, 27 and 17 points in its last five games, including a 27-27 tie against the New York Giants on Oct. 11 and a 33-31 win against Seattle on Sept. 27. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has completed 75 of 116 passes for 759 yards and five touchdowns this season. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin has 15 catches for 230 yards and a touchdown but is out with a knee injury, and running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who leads the team with 239 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 67 carries, is on injured reserve with a groin injury.

Washington also has tackle Tunsil on injured reserve, and quarterback Marcus Mariota is doubtful with a knee injury. Defensive end Charles Omenihu and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw are questionable.

On Polymarket, Washington trades at $0.64 per share to win at Northwest Stadium, and Philadelphia trades at $0.37 per share. Washington winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.53 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 40.5 and $0.52 per share for fewer than 40.5, and four of the Commanders' last five games finished above that mark, at 57, 64, 43 and 54. Trade on Eagles vs. Commanders here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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