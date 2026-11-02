The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit for Monday Night Football. The Seattle Seahawks will host the Chicago Bears at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the NBA has 15 games on tonight's schedule, including Brooklyn at New York at 7:30 p.m. ET. Seattle trades at $0.62 per share on Polymarket to win at home, while Chicago trades at $0.39 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Bears vs. Seahawks predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Chicago is 5-2 and 2-1 on the road, and it has won three of its last four games, including a 30-24 win against New England on Oct. 22 and a 31-23 win at Atlanta. Quarterback Caleb Williams has completed 88 of 124 passes for 1,020 yards and five touchdowns with one interception in four games, and he passed for 308 yards against the Patriots. Running back D'Andre Swift has rushed for 476 yards and seven touchdowns, and wide receiver Luther Burden III leads the team with 35 catches for 491 yards after catching passes for 130 yards against New England. Running back Kyle Monangai is out with a thumb injury, and linebacker D'Marco Jackson is questionable.

Seattle is 4-3 and 3-1 at home, and it is coming off a 20-3 win against Kansas City on Oct. 25 after a 17-14 overtime loss at Denver. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 58 catches for 867 yards and eight touchdowns, and quarterback Sam Darnold has passed for 1,290 yards and eight touchdowns, though he has thrown eight interceptions.

On Polymarket, Seattle trades at $0.62 per share to win at Lumen Field, and Chicago trades at $0.39 per share. Seattle winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.46 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 46.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 46.5. Trade on Bears vs. Seahawks here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.