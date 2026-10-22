The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit for Thursday Night Football, when the Chicago Bears host the New England Patriots at 8:15 p.m. ET. Chicago trades at $0.60 per share on Polymarket to win at home, while New England trades at $0.40 per share. The Patriots will have cornerback Christian Gonzalez in the lineup despite an illness. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Patriots vs. Bears predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that the Chicago is 4-2 and 2-1 at home, and it has scored 150 points, an average of 25.0, and allowed 119. The Bears are coming off a 31-23 win at Atlanta on Oct. 18, and quarterback Caleb Williams passed for 305 yards in that game after returning from a stretch in which Chicago used Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent as its leading passers. Williams has completed 66 of 91 passes for 712 yards, three touchdowns and one interception this season, and he passed for 269 yards in the 59-37 win at Carolina in the opener.

Running back D'Andre Swift leads Chicago with 398 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 94 carries, and wide receiver Luther Burden III leads the team with 361 receiving yards and caught passes for 95 yards at Atlanta. Running back Kyle Monangai, who ran for 146 yards against the Jets on Oct. 4, is questionable with a toe injury, along with cornerback Tyrique Stevenson Sr., linebacker T.J. Edwards, and linebacker Keyshaun Elliott. Safety Anthony Johnson Jr. is on injured reserve.



On Polymarket, Chicago trades at $0.60 per share to win at Soldier Field, and New England trades at $0.40 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 50.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 50.5, and two of the Bears' six games have finished above that mark, at 96 and 54. Trade on Patriots vs. Bears here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.