The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit for Thursday Night Football, when the Baltimore Ravens host the Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:15 p.m. ET. Jacksonville trades at $0.80 per share on Polymarket to win on the road, while Baltimore trades at $0.20 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Jaguars vs. Ravens predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Baltimore is 4-4 and 1-2 at home, and it has lost three straight, including a 36-10 loss at Buffalo on Nov. 1, a 35-13 loss to Cincinnati on Oct. 25 and a 13-10 loss at Cleveland. Quarterback Lamar Jackson left the Buffalo game on the first snap with a thumb injury and landed on injured reserve, so quarterback Tyler Huntley is expected to lead the offense. Tyler Huntley passed for 298 yards against Cincinnati, and wide receiver Zay Flowers had 608 receiving yards and three touchdowns through Baltimore's first seven games. Running back Derrick Henry had 579 rushing yards and seven touchdowns during the same stretch.

Jacksonville is 5-2 and 1-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 42-7 win against Indianapolis on Nov. 1. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence passed for 210 yards and three touchdowns in that game, and running back Bhayshul Tuten rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown. Defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton tore his quad.

On Polymarket, Jacksonville trades at $0.80 per share to win at M&T Bank Stadium, and Baltimore trades at $0.20 per share. Jacksonville winning by more than 9.5 points trades at $0.50 per share. Trade on Jaguars vs. Ravens here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.