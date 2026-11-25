The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Wednesday's NFL game. The Packers visit the Rams at 8 p.m. ET in the NFL's first Thanksgiving Eve game. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Packers vs. Rams predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies can start with the quarterbacks. Green Bay's Jordan Love has completed 232 of 368 passes for 2,838 yards and 20 touchdowns with seven interceptions, Christian Watson has 52 catches for 916 yards and seven touchdowns, and Kaleb Johnson has rushed for 214 yards and one touchdown on 52 carries. Los Angeles' Matthew Stafford has completed 248 of 372 passes for 2,623 yards and 19 touchdowns with 10 interceptions, Puka Nacua has 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns, and Kyren Williams has rushed for 616 yards and six touchdowns on 139 carries.

Both teams are 6-4, the Packers are coming off a 10-30 loss against Minnesota, and the Rams are coming off a 34-6 win at Arizona. Wide receiver Davante Adams is on injured reserve for Los Angeles, and wide receiver Skyy Moore and wide receiver Bo Melton are questionable for Green Bay. On Polymarket, Los Angeles trades at $0.555 per share to win and Green Bay trades at $0.45 per share. Los Angeles winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.51 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No, and more than 44.5 combined points trades at $0.475 per share Yes and $0.53 per share for fewer than 44.5. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit.

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.