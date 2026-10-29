The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit for Thursday Night Football, when the Green Bay Packers host the Carolina Panthers at 8:15 p.m. ET. Green Bay trades at $0.66 per share on Polymarket to win at home, while Carolina trades at $0.34 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Panthers vs. Packers predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Green Bay is 4-3 and 2-1 at home, and it beat Dallas 23-13 on Oct. 19 before the loss at Detroit. Quarterback Jordan Love has completed 162 of 270 passes for 1,958 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions, and wide receiver Christian Watson leads the team with 34 catches for 595 yards and six touchdowns. Running back MarShawn Lloyd leads Green Bay with 142 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 54 carries.

The Packers have several injuries, with Micah Parsons, guards Kevin Zeitler and Donovan Jennings, and tight end Luke Musgrave out, and guard Sean Rhyan and center Jacob Monk doubtful. Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste is also out, and wide receiver Jayden Reed is on injured reserve.

On Polymarket, Green Bay trades at $0.66 per share to win at Lambeau Field, and Carolina trades at $0.34 per share. Green Bay winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.52 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 47.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 47.5, and one of the Packers' last five games finished above that mark, at 49. Trade on Panthers vs. Packers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.