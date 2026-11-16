The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Sunday Night Football. The Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:20 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium, with Cincinnati at $0.63 per share to win on Polymarket and Pittsburgh at $0.37 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Steelers vs. Bengals predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies can start with the quarterbacks. Cincinnati's Joe Burrow has completed 219 of 296 passes for 2,386 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions, wide receiver Tee Higgins has 48 catches for 758 yards and six touchdowns, and running back Chase Brown has rushed for 397 yards and one touchdown. Pittsburgh's Aaron Rodgers has completed 175 of 288 passes for 1,871 yards and 13 touchdowns with six interceptions, running back Jaylen Warren has rushed for 704 yards and two touchdowns, and wide receiver DK Metcalf has 33 catches for 378 yards and one touchdown.

Both teams are 6-2, with Pittsburgh 4-0 at home and 2-2 on the road, and Cincinnati 4-1 on the road and 2-1 at home. Wide receiver Ben Skowronek, cornerback Brandin Echols and defensive back Doneiko Slaughter are questionable for the Steelers.

On Polymarket, Cincinnati trades at $0.63 per share to win at home and Pittsburgh trades at $0.37 per share. Cincinnati winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.49 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 49.5 and $0.51 per share for fewer than 49.5. Trade on Steelers vs. Bengals here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.