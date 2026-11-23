The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Sunday Night Football. The Minnesota Vikings will face the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City at 8:20 p.m. ET, with San Francisco at $0.60 per share to win on Polymarket and Minnesota at $0.40 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Vikings vs. 49ers predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies can start with the quarterbacks. San Francisco's Brock Purdy has completed 185 of 264 passes for 2,369 yards and 20 touchdowns with five interceptions, running back Christian McCaffrey has rushed for 519 yards and 10 touchdowns, and tight end George Kittle has 44 catches for 557 yards and five touchdowns. Minnesota's Carson Wentz has completed 31 of 64 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions, running back Aaron Jones Sr. has rushed for 521 yards and three touchdowns, and wide receiver Justin Jefferson has 40 catches for 467 yards and four touchdowns.

Minnesota is 7-2 and San Francisco is 8-1. Quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Jordan Addison are out for the Vikings, and wide receiver Jauan Jennings, tight end T.J. Hockenson and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel are questionable. Wide receiver Mike Evans and cornerback Renardo Green are questionable for the 49ers.

On Polymarket, San Francisco trades at $0.60 per share to win and Minnesota trades at $0.40 per share. San Francisco winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.47 per share Yes and $0.54 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.48 per share for more than 46.5 and $0.53 per share for fewer than 46.5. Trade on Vikings vs. 49ers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.