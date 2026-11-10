The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Monday's matchup in Minneapolis. The Vikings are adding wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the active roster before they host the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET. Buffalo trades at $0.63 per share on Polymarket to win on the road, while Minnesota trades at $0.37 per share. More than 45.5 combined points in Vikings vs. Bills is trading at $0.51 per share. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Bills vs. Vikings predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies can build a view of this game from the players. Minnesota is bringing Beckham up from the practice squad, and he joins a receiving group led by Justin Jefferson, who has 28 catches for 335 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Aaron Jones Sr. has rushed for 458 yards and two touchdowns, and the offense will run through Carson Wentz because quarterback Kyler Murray is out with a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings and running back Demond Claiborne are also out, and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel has no injury designation. The Vikings are 6-1 and arrive after a 19-15 loss at Detroit on Nov. 1.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen has completed 135 of 205 passes, or 65.9 percent, for 1,793 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions. Running back James Cook III leads the Bills with 707 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, and tight end Dalton Kincaid has 27 catches for 401 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Keon Coleman has no designation for the game, wide receiver Josh Palmer is out with a hamstring injury, and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins is questionable. The Bills are 6-1, are 3-0 on the road, and arrive after a 36-10 win against Baltimore on Nov. 1.

On Polymarket, Buffalo trades at $0.63 per share to win and Minnesota trades at $0.37 per share. Buffalo winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.48 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.53 per share for more than 44.5 and $0.48 per share for fewer than 44.5. Trade on NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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