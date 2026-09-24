The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, available for NFL Thursday Night Football between the Falcons and the Packers. Green Bay hosts Atlanta at Lambeau Field, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Green Bay trades at $0.71 per share on Polymarket to beat Atlanta, which trades at $0.29 per share. Packers receiver Jayden Reed is officially inactive with a neck injury, as is starting left guard Aaron Banks. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Green Bay is 1-1, having split a 39-22 loss to Minnesota with a 20-17 win over the Jets to open the season. Atlanta is 0-2, coming off a 34-3 loss to Carolina and a 13-20 loss at Pittsburgh. The two teams combining for more than 43.5 points trades at $0.475 per share on Polymarket. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket invite code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Falcons vs. Packers predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love has put up 532 passing yards and four touchdowns through two games, 387 yards and two touchdowns against Minnesota in Week 1, then 145 yards and two more touchdowns against the Jets in Week 2. Atlanta counters with a new starter under center Thursday, Michael Penix Jr. takes his first snaps of the season after Cooper Rush went 0-2 filling in, with Tua Tagovailoa unavailable because of an oblique injury. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. (ankle) is questionable for Atlanta, and Green Bay lists wide receiver Jayden Reed (back) the same way. Trade on Falcons vs. Packers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Polymarket's own pricing has Green Bay at $0.705 per share to beat Atlanta, with the Falcons at $0.295 per share. The two teams combining for more than 43.5 points trades at $0.475 per share on Polymarket, with fewer than 43.5 trading at $0.525 per share. Trade on Falcons vs. Packers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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