The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, available for NFL Thursday Night Football between the Detroit Lions and the Buffalo Bills. Detroit trades at $0.33 per share on Polymarket to beat Buffalo. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Bills shares trade at $0.665 to Detroit's $0.335 to win on Polymarket. Kalshi prices the Bills to win by 5.5 points or more at $0.50 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket invite code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Rams vs 49ers predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Josh Allen improved to 8-0 in his career on Thursday nights. Detroit and Buffalo kick off Thursday at 8:15 pm ET, both sitting at 1-0 after very different Week 1 wins. The Lions survived New Orleans 31-30 in overtime after blowing a 21-0 lead, while the Bills rallied past Houston 36-31. Both teams also won their only Thursday Night Football appearance last season, Detroit beating Dallas 44-30 in Week 14 behind three Jahmyr Gibbs touchdowns, and Buffalo beating Miami 31-21 in Week 3. Trade on the Lions vs. Bills here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus

The last time these two teams played, Buffalo won a shootout at Ford Field 48-42 on Dec. 15, 2024, snapping a franchise record 11-game winning streak for Detroit. Josh Allen accounted for four touchdowns that day and James Cook added 105 rushing yards and two scores, while Jared Goff and the Lions clawed back from 14 down late before running out of time. Buffalo is trading at $0.67 per share on Polymarket to beat Detroit, who trades at $0.33 per share. The two teams combining for more than 52.5 points trades at $0.525 per share on Polymarket. Trade on the Lions vs. Bills here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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