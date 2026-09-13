The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $10 initial deposit. With matchups like Eagles vs. Commanders, Vikings vs. Packers and Cowboys vs. Giants still on the docket, football fans have a plethora of options to choose from when scouring NFL prediction markets. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

SportsLine's model has simulated every Week 1 NFL game 10,000 times and locked in its projections, which you can use to make trades at Polymarket, one of the largest prediction markets. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Polymarket promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states.

NFL markets for Week 1

Falcons vs. Steelers: Steelers to win by more than 6.5 points ($0.49 per share)

Packers vs. Vikings: Packers to win by more than 1.5 points ($0.47 per share)

Cowboys vs. Giants: Cowboys to win by more than 2.5 points ($0.55 per share)

Falcons vs. Steelers

The Atlanta Falcons enter the 2026 NFL season with more questions than answers following an 8-9 finish in 2025.

The Steelers will kick off the post-Mike Tomlin era, reuniting quarterback Aaron Rodgers with newly hired head coach Mike McCarthy, his coach for 13 of his 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers has confirmed that 2026 will be his last season, claiming the hiring of McCarthy convinced him to return for a second season in Pittsburgh. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for the Steelers to secure a 28-21 victory over Atlanta. Cooper Rush will start at quarterback for the Falcons.

The Steelers winning by more than 6.5 points is trading at $0.49 per share at Polymarket. Pittsburgh to win by fewer than 6.5 points or lose the game outright is trading at $0.51. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in trading bonus credits after a $10 initial deposit:

Packers vs. Vikings

The Green Bay Packers' 2025 season is difficult to assess. The Packers made the playoffs for the third consecutive year, but failed to win the NFC North Division for the fourth straight season, falling short to the arch-rival Chicago Bears, who defeated them in the NFC Wild Card Round.

The Vikings finished third in the NFC North with a 9-8 record, with former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy struggling through injuries and inconsistent play. Former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray, who signed with Minnesota in March, was named as the team's starting quarterback and looks to have a career renaissance under head coach Kevin O'Connell similar to Sam Darnold's 2024 season. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for the Vikings to secure a 23-20 victory over the Packers.

The Packers winning by more than 1.5 points is trading at $0.47 per share at Polymarket. Green Bay to win by fewer than 1.5 points or lose the game outright is trading at $0.57. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in trading bonus credits after a $10 initial deposit:

Cowboys vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys had a disappointing 7-9-1 season in 2025, with primary wide receiver CeeDee Lamb limited to just 14 games due to a high ankle sprain in September and a concussion in December. Lamb, who still managed to record more than 1,000 yards in 2025, will provide a boost to the Cowboys' offense against a Giants team coming off a 4-13 season.

The Cowboys have also dominated this NFC East rivalry in recent years, winning nine of the last 10 meetings with the Giants. Dallas has scored 40 or more points in three of its past six meetings with New York.

The Cowboys winning by more than 2.5 points is trading at $0.55 per share at Polymarket. Dallas to win by fewer than 2.5 points or lose the game outright is trading at $0.47. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in trading bonus credits after a $10 initial deposit:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. 100% loss can occur. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative. You can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET for support.