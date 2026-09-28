The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. The Denver Broncos (1-1) will host the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) on Sunday Night Football at Empower Field at Mile High, with an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Kalshi prices the Rams to win at $0.51 per share, while the Broncos are trading at $0.50 per share to win. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Rams vs. Broncos picks, player props

Matthew Stafford (Rams): 250+ passing yards ($0.45)

Bo Nix (Broncos): 200+ passing yards ($0.58)

Davante Adams (Rams): 70+ receiving yards ($0.57)

Jaylen Waddle (Broncos): 50+ receiving yards ($0.59)

Matthew Stafford (Rams): 250+ passing yards ($0.45)

Kalshi probability: 45%

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford looked every bit the reigning NFL MVP during his Week 2 game against the Giants.

Stafford bounced back from a lackluster Week 1 performance against the San Francisco 49ers with 327 yards, four touchdowns and one interception on 22 of 31 passing, recording a 131.3 rating, on Monday.

The 38-year-old has exceeded market expectations for passing yards in eight of his last 10 games, averaging 305.2 yards per game during that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Stafford will throw for 291.1 yards on average against the Broncos.

Stafford is trading at $0.45 per share to throw for at least 250 yards on Sunday at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Bo Nix (Broncos): 200+ passing yards ($0.58)

Kalshi probability: 57%

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix also looked much better in Week 2.

Nix was limited to just 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception for a 69.2 passer rating in Week 1 before throwing for 288 yards, one touchdown and one interception, recording a 97.2 rating, in a Week 2 win against the Jaguars.

Nix has exceeded market expectations for passing yards in eight of his last nine home games, averaging 278.8 yards per game in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Nix will throw for 248.3 yards on average against the Rams.

Nix is trading at $0.58 per share to throw for at least 200 yards on Sunday at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Davante Adams (Rams): 70+ receiving yards ($0.57)

Kalshi probability: 57%

Former All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams is coming off his best performance since joining the Rams last season.

Adams recorded 195 receiving yards, the fourth-highest single-game total for his career and the most since 2024, along with two touchdowns on eight receptions and 10 targets.

Adams has exceeded market expectations in three of his last five games, averaging 81.2 receiving yards per game in that span.

The veteran receiver previously recorded five receptions for 46 yards and one touchdown during his last game against the Broncos as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Adams will record 92.2 yards on average against the Broncos. Adams is trading at $0.57 per share to record more than 70 yards on Sunday at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Jaylen Waddle (Broncos): 50+ receiving yards ($0.59)

Kalshi probability: 59%

Jaylen Waddle was Denver's biggest offseason acquisition and lived up to the hype in Week 2.

Waddle, who was limited to just one reception for three yards in Week 1, led the Broncos with eight receptions for 138 yards on 10 targets last Sunday.

Waddle has exceeded market expectations in four of his last five games facing defenses with schemes like the Rams, averaging 83.6 yards during that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Waddle will record 77.3 receiving yards on average against the Rams.

Waddle is trading at $0.59 per share to record at least 50 receiving yards on Sunday at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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