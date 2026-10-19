The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The Washington Commanders will make the cross-country trip to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football as the final game of the NFL Week 6 schedule, another top opportunity to take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos available. The SportsLine Projection Model is expecting plenty of offense, backing Over 52 total points as part of its 49ers vs. Commanders picks at BetMGM Sportsbook. Both teams went Over their totals in last week's games. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine experts have locked in their top picks on 49ers vs. Commanders, including R.J. White backing the 49ers to cover as 7.5-point favorites. Expert Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz, has locked in his favorite 49ers vs. Commanders player prop betting pick for Monday NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

49ers vs. Commanders best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

49ers (-7.5)

Over 52.5 total points

Brock Purdy, 49ers, Over 246.5 total passing yards

Combining the three picks into a Monday Night Football same-game parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +425 (risk $100 to profit $425, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

49ers (-7.5)



"The 49ers are coming off a massive road divisional win in Seattle, and I was expecting this line to be inflated as a result," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "That's before we get to the Commanders melting down in the fourth quarter and then blowing the end-of-overtime sequence to tie the Giants. But this line is the same as the lookahead, and I think it's probably three points short of where it should be. Washington has Jayden Daniels to potentially rally back and get a cover, but the offense around him is beat up, and the 49ers haven't seemed affected by their rash of injuries on defense. San Francisco's offense is 14-of-16 on red-zone trips, while Washington's defense is 15-of-18 in the red zone." Back the 49ers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Over 52 total points

The Over has hit in eight of 10 games combined for the 49ers and Commanders this season. The Over has hit in all three games Jayden Daniels has started this season for Washington, and he showcased that his elbow injury wouldn't take away from his aggression with his legs. Daniels rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 199 yards in a 27-27 tie with the Giants. Meanwhile, the 49ers scored 32 points against a Seattle defense that was No. 1 last year en route to winning the Super Bowl. The 49ers are third in the NFL in scoring at 30.8 points per game, and the model projects the Over to hit in 55% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Brock Purdy, 49ers, Over 246.5 total passing yards

"Brock Purdy has been one of the best QBs in the league this season and now he gets a tasty matchup against a Commanders pass funnel ranked 23rd in EPA per dropback, having surrendered the fourth-most passing yards," SportsLine expert Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz, said. "This game projects to be high-scoring, and I expect SF to have trouble running the football here." Back this player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more 49ers vs. Commanders picks for Monday Night Football?

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