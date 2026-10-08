The Week 5 NFL schedule kicks off tonight with the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, perfect for claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 14 days. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) is officially inactive. The Cowboys have scored more than 30 points three straight weeks, and both the SportsLine Projection Model and one of SportsLine's top experts expect more offensive success in their Cowboys vs. Buccaneers picks. The model is backing Over 48.5 points, while expert Thomas Casale has the Cowboys covering as 9.5-point favorites as part of his Cowboys vs. Buccaneers best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. Expert R.J. White has also locked in a player prop betting pick at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details about one of our best sports betting apps.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers best bets at DraftKings

Cowboys (-9.5)

Over 48.5 total points

Jalon Daniels, Buccaneers, Over 43.5 total rushing yards

Combining the three picks into a Thursday Night Football same-game parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +500 (risk $100 to profit $500, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Cowboys (-9.5)

"The Bucs are the type of team Dallas typically rolls at home," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "The Cowboys have played well since Week 1, and while the defense is still a concern, the Bucs aren't built to exploit it right now. Undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels struggled in his NFL debut against the Packers as expected, and the Bucs were held to 4.5 yards per play. It's not Daniels' fault, he has no business starting in the NFL right now. If the Cowboys put up 27 on Thursday, they should cover this number comfortably at home." Bet the Cowboys at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Over 48.5 total points

The Over has hit in all four Dallas games this season. The Cowboys have the No. 2 scoring offense at 30.5 points per game, along with the 28th ranked scoring defense at 28 ppg allowed. An average game score of 58.5 points this season makes for the perfect recipe for an Over bet. Yes, Tampa Bay remains without Baker Mayfield, but rookie Jalon Daniels showed the ability to create with his legs, rushing for 55 yards, and the Bucs still have talented playmakers in Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin and Bucky Irving. The model projects the Over to hit in 67% of simulations, as the teams combine for 56 points. Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Jalon Daniels, Buccaneers, Over 43.5 total rushing yards

"Daniels will be forced to make his second career start on short rest, but this is a great matchup for him to put up stats," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "The Cowboys are awful against the pass, but they also struggle to stop rushing QBs, with Jaxson Dart, Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson all rushing for at least 50 yards against Dallas in the first three weeks. Daniels had success as a runner in his first start, gaining 55 yards on eight carries, and he should be looking to run often in this matchup. There's also little chance we'll be hooked by kneeldowns with the Bucs huge underdogs in this game. I think this number has to start at 49.5, and I'll be looking to ladder Daniels up even higher." Back this player prop at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more Cowboys vs. Buccaneers picks for Thursday Night Football?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.