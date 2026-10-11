The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 14 days. The SportsLine Projection Model and SportsLine team of experts have locked in NFL expert picks from all 13 Sunday NFL games. The model is backing the Ravens to cover as 3.5-point underdogs despite Lamar Jackson (ankle) being out as part of its Sunday NFL best bets at DraftKings, and SportsLine expert Mike Tierney is backing the Bears to cover as 1.5-point favorites against the Packers. Expert Todd Fuhrman has backed a side on 49ers vs. Seahawks as part of his Sunday NFL picks at DraftKings. Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (ankle) is active. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details about one of our best sports betting apps.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings

Seahawks (-3) vs. 49ers

Ravens (+3) vs. Falcons

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +636 (risk $100 to profit $636, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Seahawks (-3) vs. 49ers

"Last week I backed the Broncos +3 and George Kittle had other ideas about us stealing a push against these 49ers," SportsLine expert Todd Fuhrman said. "Guess what? We're going right back to fading the undefeated 49ers again this week with one of the league's best defenses and an offense that won't implode like the Broncos. SF no doubt has revenge from last year's regular season finale and the playoffs, but do they have the personnel to change the results? I just don't see it, as Seattle should be able to disrupt the ground game, generate pressure on Purdy, and be able to run the football against this depleted 49ers defensive front." Back the Seahawks at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Ravens (+3) vs. Falcons

The Ravens are without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) but Tyler Huntley, their backup quarterback, has made 16 career starts for the Ravens as an experienced backup due to Jackson's injury history. The Ravens went 2-0 in his two starts last season, and the Ravens still have a healthy and productive Derrick Henry in the backfield. Henry has seven touchdowns this season and is averaging 93.5 rushing yards per game. The model projects the Ravens to cover in 56% of simulations. Back the Ravens at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NFL Week 5 picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.