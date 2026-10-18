The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. Patrick Mahomes takes the field off Kansas City's bye week, and the Andy Reid-Mahomes combo is 6-2 off a bye during the regular season. SportsLine expert R.J. White expects that success to continue, backing the Chiefs to cover as 7.5-point favorites against the Chargers as part of his NFL best bets at DraftKings. The SportsLine Projection Model sees strong value in Sunday Night Football, backing the Packers to defeat the Cowboys, and expert Mike Tierney has locked in a NFL picks on Panthers vs. Eagles. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday NFL best bets at DraftKings

Panthers (-3.5) vs. Eagles

Chiefs (-7.5) vs. Chargers

Packers (-115) to defeat the Cowboys

Combining the picks into a Sunday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +596 (risk $100 to profit $596, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Panthers (-3.5) vs. Eagles

"No QB Jalen Hurts. Possibly no RB Saquon Barkley or WR DeVonta Smith. Philly will be hard-pressed to score points, which is especially important against an opponent with a lively offense," Mike Tierney said. "The Panthers rank third for yards per game and are scoring just north of 30 points on average, good for fourth. QB Bryce Young sports a passer rating of 100, one of 10 throwers in triple digits. Carolina enters with a rest advantage, having been off last week while the Eagles were crossing the ocean to play." Back the Panthers at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Chiefs (-7.5) vs. Chargers

"Last week, I couldn't bring myself to fade the Chargers and roll with a questionable Broncos offense on the road," R.J. White said. "This week, I have no concerns about the Chiefs offense at home coming off a bye. The Chargers' O-line was as bad as anticipated, and even though the Broncos offense continued to beat itself, Denver still covered. The Chargers had just 3.8 yards per play against a Denver defense without its top two corners, and even if they get a few offensive pieces back this week, I expect the Chiefs to win this one by double digits. Back the Chiefs at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Packers (-115) to defeat the Cowboys

"Last week, I couldn't bring myself to fade the Chargers and roll with a questionable Broncos offense on the road," R.J. White said. "This week, I have no concerns about the Chiefs offense at home coming off a bye. The Chargers' O-line was as bad as anticipated, and even though the Broncos offense continued to beat itself, Denver still covered. The Chargers had just 3.8 yards per play against a Denver defense without its top two corners, and even if they get a few offensive pieces back this week, I expect the Chiefs to win this one by double digits. Back the Packers at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NFL picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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