The Week 5 NFL slate concludes with a potential Super Bowl Preview in Bills vs. Rams, an elite contest to claim on the newest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. The Bills are 3-1, while the Rams are 2-2 behind two top NFL offenses. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Bills to cover as 3.5-point underdogs as part of its Bills vs. Rams best bets at DraftKings. The model also sees value in Under 54.5 total points, and SportsLine expert Megan Shoup has locked in her top player prop betting pick for Rams vs. Bills NFL best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + free NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Bills vs. Rams best bets at DraftKings

Bills +3.5 (-118)

Under 54.5 total points (-102)

Keon Coleman, Bills, Over 19.5 yards longest reception (-111)

Combining the three picks into a Monday Night Football same-game parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +495 (risk $100 to profit $495, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Bills (+3.5)

The Bills opened their season 3-0 before a 29-26 loss to defending AFC champion New England last week. Buffalo has started its season against four teams that made the playoffs last season. Monday will make five, as it hasn't been an easy start. Still, the Bills have the No. 1 scoring offense at 31.8 points per game behind the elite play of quarterback Josh Allen. The Rams needed a late comeback to top the Eagles last week in a 24-20 win as they haven't been quite as dominant as many expected entering the season. The model projects the Bills to cover in 52% of simulations. Back the Bills at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Under 54.5 total points

Yes, the Bills have the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL, but the Rams have a loaded defense with players such as Aaron Donald and Trent McDuffie. Los Angeles has played one true home game this season, and in it, the Rams held the Giants to six points. The Rams have the No. 9 scoring defense at 20.8 points per game allowed, and their offense hasn't been quite as elite as many expected to start the season, ranking 19th in scoring at 21.3 ppg. The model projects the Under to hit in 63% of simulations. Back the Under at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets + free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Keon Coleman, Bills, longest reception Over 19.5 yards

"Keon Coleman has gotten explosive plays the last three weeks with or without D.J. Moore in the lineup," SportsLine expert Megan Shoup said. "In a game that I think will be close and high-scoring, I like Josh Allen to take some intermediate to deep shots for Coleman. In the last three weeks, he has had long receptions of 22, 37, and 34 yards." Back this player prop at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more Bills vs. Rams picks for Monday Night Football?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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