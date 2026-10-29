The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. The Week 8 NFL schedule kicks off tonight with the Panthers vs. Packers on Thursday Night Football. SportsLine expert Sia Nejad is backing Green Bay to win and cover as 3.5-point favorites as part of his NFL best bets at DraftKings. The SportsLine Projection Model sees value in Under 46.5 total points, and SportsLine expert Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz, has locked in a player prop betting pick his Packers vs. Panthers best bets at DraftKings. Packers quarterback Jordan Love's Over/Under for total passing yards is 262.5. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details about one of our best sports betting apps.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Panthers vs. Packers best bets at DraftKings

Packers (-3.5)

Under 46.5 total points

Jalen Coker, Panthers, Under 61.5 total receiving yards

Combining these three picks into a Thursday Night Football same-game parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +425 (risk $100 to profit $425, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Packers (-3.5)



"I think the Packers are in a good breakout spot against a very vulnerable Panthers defense, especially after adding Josh Jacobs to the mix," SportsLine expert Sia Nejad said. "The Packers have been recently victimized by some self-inflicted wounds and some questionable officiating, and they get a Panthers squad that just got exposed by the Bucs. Look for the Packers to roll offensively and to do enough on defense to cover the spread." Back the Packers here at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Under 46.5 total points

The Under is 5-2 in Packers games and 3-3 in Panthers games this season. The Under has hit in four straight Packers games, led by a defense allowing 13.5 points per game over that span. Green Bay held the Lions to 20 points last week, and Detroit has the No. 2 scoring offense at 30.7 ppg this season. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has been hot and cold this season, including throwing for 163 yards with two interceptions last week when Carolina scored 13 points against Tampa Bay. The model projects the Under to hit in 56% of simulations. Back the Under here at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Jalen Coker, Panthers, Under 61.5 total receiving yards

"This is a difficult matchup for Jalen Coker, who after a scorching start has fallen back to earth," SportsLine expert Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz said. "Coker will face a Packers pass defense that ranks fifth in EPA allowed per dropback on Thursday Night Football. Coker has been frequently on the injury report, and this seems like a natural spot to fade him." Back this player prop at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more Packers vs. Panthers picks for Thursday Night Football?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, World Series, college football, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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