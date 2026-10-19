The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. Tonight features a top Monday Night Football matchup with the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Washington Commanders. SportsLine expert Adam Thompson expects the undefeated 49ers to remain that way, backing San Francisco to win and cover as 7.5-point favorites as part of his 49ers vs. Commanders best bets at DraftKings. The SportsLine Projection Model sees value in Over 51.5 total points scored, and expert Megan Shoup has locked in her favorite 49ers vs. Commanders player prop betting pick for her NFL best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + free NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

49ers vs. Commanders best bets at DraftKings

49ers (-7.5)

Over 51.5 total points

George Kittle, Over 67.5 receiving yards

Combining the three picks into a Monday Night Football same-game parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +495 (risk $100 to profit $495, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

49ers (-7.5)

"Despite all the injuries, the 49ers are 5-0, just won in Seattle and have scored 32-35 points three times," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "That's a tough matchup for a Commanders team that has given up 27 points to Jameis Winston and 30 to Daniel Jones the last two weeks. On the flip side, the Niners have also allowed 14 or fewer points in three of five games. If San Fran takes a lead, chances are it'll only get bigger before it's over." Back the 49ers at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Over 51.5 total points

The Over is 4-1 in both San Francisco and Washington games (8-2 combined) this season, including hitting last week for both teams. The 49ers are coming off a 32-29 win over the Seahawks, with the Commanders coming off a 27-27 tie with the Giants, putting both games Over this total as well. Brock Purdy is off to an MVP-caliber start for the 49ers, with 1,196 passing yards and 13 touchdowns with two interceptions. At 30.8 points per game, the 49ers are third in the NFL in scoring offense. The model projects the Over to hit in 55% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets + free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

George Kittle, Over 67.5 receiving yards

"We know the 49ers' receivers are very depleted, and now WR Mike Evans is questionable, too," SportsLine expert Megan Shoup said. "Whether Evans plays or not, I love this line for Kittle. He has a great matchup against Washington, which has given up the fourth-most receiving yards to tight ends this season. We just saw Isaiah Likely last week in Washington. Outside of last week, when he was sick, and Week 1 in Australia, Kittle has had 70 or more receiving yards in the other three games. He should see a lot of targets in a great matchup. I'll be laddering this up to 80+ receiving yards." Back this player prop at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more 49ers vs. Commanders picks for Monday Night Football?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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