The latest FanDuel promo code and get 2350 in bonus bets when you wager $5+ for five days. The New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams close out Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season when the two sides meet on Monday Night Football at SoFi Stadium in L.A. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Head over to the FanDuel promo code review page for the full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets at FanDuel for Giants vs. Rams

Puka Nacua Over Over 85.5 receiving yards (-114)

Giants-Rams Over 47.5 (-118)

The Giants scored 28 on the Cowboys in Week 1, and while the Rams are likely to provide more resistance, it's possible New York continues having success on Monday. Myles Garrett is on injured reserve and Aaron Donald might not be at 100% if he does suit up. On the flip side, L.A.'s offense is surely going to fare better than it did in Australia given the firepower on the field. The SportsLine model has Over 47.5 hitting in 54% of simulations. Bet on Giants vs. Rams on Monday Night Football with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

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