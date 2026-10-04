The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for five days. Sunday's NFL schedule concludes with Sunday Night Football between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers. The Lions come into Sunday's game off a win against the Jets, while the Panthers dropped their Week 3 contest to the Browns. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

See the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB, NHL and NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Lions vs. Panthers SNF on FanDuel

Panthers +3.5 (-104)

Over 50.5 (-115)

Detroit's offense continues to be explosive, as the Lions have scored 31 points in each of their first three contests. The problem for the Lions is on defense, where injuries continue to mount. The Panthers aren't exactly the healthiest bunch either, as they had to put cornerbcks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on IR. Bryce Young should be good to go at quarterback, but both Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker are banged up. Jonathon Brooks continues to be sidelined. Carolina's defense was fifth in passing yards allowed entering this game but given the two cornerbacks are out, it could be a field day for Jared Goff, Amon-ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

The SportsLine model does see points in this game, as Over 50.5 hits in 57% of simulations. However, the Panthers were one of the best home teams in the league a season ago. They were 6-2 ATS as a home underdog, and 10-5 ATS as an underdog outright. Carolina covers the spread on Sunday in 53% of simulations. Bet on Lions vs. Panthers NFL Week 4 Sunday Night Football with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

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