Fans who want to place wagers on Steelers vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football can take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers $250 in bonus bets when you wager $5+ for five days. Both teams come into the AFC North showdown at 2-1, and the latest Steelers vs. Browns odds from FanDuel list Pittsburgh as a 2.5-point road favorite, while the Over/Under for total points is 38.5. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

The FanDuel promo code review page has all the information you need, including the full breakdown of the terms and conditions. We're looking at the predictions from our experts and the SportsLine Projection Model to offer some of our best bets. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets at FanDuel for Steelers vs. Browns

Steelers -2.5 (-112)

Quinshon Judkins Over 55.5 rushing yards (-114)

Steelers -2.5

Aaron Rodgers was in vintage form in last week's 30-27 victory against the Bengals, as he threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns. Now he faces another AFC North foe, and the Browns come in off consecutive victories against the Buccaneers and Panthers of the NFC South. The Browns have the third-worst overall offense in the league, with quarterback Deshaun Watson leading a unit that averages 266.3 yards per game. The Steelers' offense hasn't been great either, ranking 22nd at 303.3 yards per contest, but the Pittsburgh defense is seventh in the league (305.7 yards per game) while the Browns are 22nd (344.3). SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein expects Watson to be the key, and he is backing the Steelers to cover. "Look for Deshaun Watson to make critical mistakes as the Steelers improve to 3-1," he says. Fellow NFL expert R.J. White agrees after he watched the Browns throw for just 127 yards last week. "This is a serious upgrade in opposing defense," White says, "and I don't have confidence in the Browns back-dooring a cover." Bet on Steelers vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Quinshon Judkins Over 55.5 rushing yards

The SportsLine props model makes this a 4-star play, as it projects the Cleveland running back for 68.3 rushing yards Thursday. Judkins has had his ups and downs, but he's coming off his best game of the season, as he rushed for 70 yards on 18 carries last week against the Panthers. The Browns opened against excellent run defenses in the Jaguars and Bucs, both of whom allow less than 100 yards per game on the ground. The Steelers allow 113 rushing yards per contest (18th in NFL), and with Watson having his struggles, coach Todd Monken should rely on the second-year running back. Judkins rushed for 827 yards as a rookie, and while he rushed for just 36 in his only game against Pittsburgh, he should see more than the 12 carries he saw in that one, which was his fifth game as a pro. Bet on Thursday Night Football Steelers vs. Browns with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

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