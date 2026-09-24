NFL fans wanting to place a wager on Falcons vs. Packers on Thursday Night Football can take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for five days. According to the latest Packers vs. Falcons odds at FanDuel, Green Bay is favored by 6.5 points at home. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

The FanDuel promo code review page has the full breakdown of the terms and conditions. We're using forecasts from our experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating to 2024. Anybody tailing its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets at FanDuel for Falcons vs. Packers

Packers -6.5 (-107)

Tucker Kraft Over 46.5 receiving yards (-114)

Packers -6.5

The SportsLine Projection Model has Green Bay covering the spread in 55% of its simulations and also has a lean on the Over. Neither team has covered the spread in the first two weeks, but the Packers should be better at home in prime time. Both teams are dealing with injuries, and the return of Penix should spark the Falcons, but he hasn't seen live action since Week 11 of last season. The model's play is only a slight lean, while SportsLine expert R.J. White got the Falcons +7 earlier in the week and says he's "going to take a calculated risk and back Atlanta." Bet on Falcons vs. Packers on Thursday Night Football with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Tucker Kraft Over 46.5 receiving yards (-114)

The SportsLine props model has a 5-star play on the Packers tight end to go over this number, as it has a massive edge here. It projects Kraft for a whopping 65.1 yards, even though he has been pretty quiet so far. The third-year pro has five catches for 80 yards after catching 44 passes in just eight games last season. He has established himself as one of Jordan's Love's favorite targets. Christian Watson is the top option, but Jayden Reed was injured last week and is questionable. Kraft should see plenty of opportunities Thursday night. Bet on Falcons vs. Packers on Thursday Night Football with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Thursday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

Responsible gaming at FanDuel

Responsible gaming is important and FanDuel offers users tools like setting betting activity alerts and using self-exclusion measures to game responsibly. The platform also has contact information for helplines like 1-800-RESET for users who need additional assistance.