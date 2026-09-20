New bettors can claim the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $350 in bonus bets when they bet $5+ for seven days. The second NFL Sunday of the season wraps up with Colts vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. There's no shortage of NFL betting options for fans to explore. Click here to sign up for FanDuel and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Go to the FanDuel promo code review page for a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, can help bettors make well-informed picks. The model is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. It enters Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets at FanDuel for Sunday

Colts vs. Chiefs: Colts ML (+235)

Chiefs vs. Colts: Colts money line (+235)

On Sunday Night Football, the Chiefs and newcomer Kenneth Walker III will be looking to keep rolling when they host the Colts. Kansas City surprised Denver, the AFC's top seed in last year's playoffs, with a dominant 31-10 victory in Week 1 behind 173 rushing yards and a score from Walker. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also had a rushing touchdown in his return from a torn ACL. Now Walker will see a Colts defense that saw Derrick Henry rush for 144 yards and three TDs in their 41-23 loss to Baltimore. The SportsLine model sees some value on the money line with Indy, as the Colts win in 35% of simulations as sizable plus-money underdogs. Bet on the NFL and more with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

Responsible gaming at FanDuel

FanDuel is committed to responsible gaming and gives users tools like taking timeouts, setting deposit limits and using self-exclusion measures to game responsibly. FanDuel has contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET and other resources on its platforms for users who need additional assistance.