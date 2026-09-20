New bettors can claim the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $350 in bonus bets when they bet $5+ for seven days. The second NFL Sunday of the season offers plenty of premier NFL games today, including Bengals vs. Texans, Vikings vs. Bears, Steelers vs. Patriots, Commanders vs. Cowboys and Colts vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. With 14 games on tap for Sunday, there's no shortage of NFL betting options for fans to explore. Click here to sign up for FanDuel and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Go to the FanDuel promo code review page for a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, can help bettors make well-informed picks. The model is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. It enters Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets at FanDuel for Sunday

Vikings +4.5 vs. Bears (-110)

Commanders vs. Cowboys Over 50.5 (-110)

Vikings +4.5 vs. Bears (-110)

Minnesota's Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers was impressive for multiple reasons. Not only did Brian Flores' high-octane defense bully Green Bay's offensive line, but veteran backup quarterback Carson Wentz performed admirably when he was pressed into duty early in the game. Those two factors set the Vikings up well for a matchup with the Bears, who gave up 37 points to the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. Of course, Chicago also scored 59, but Flores will have his team ready to put Caleb Williams in check. The SportsLine model has the Vikings covering at a 53% rate. Bet on Bears vs. Vikings and more NFL games with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Commanders vs. Cowboys Over 50.5 (-110)

The new-look Dallas defense didn't quite get the job done against the New York Giants in Week 1 and now has to try to wrangle Jayden Daniels and the Commanders. Washington played the Philadelphia Eagles tight last Sunday and looks like it could be competent once again, so this game could feature plenty of offense -- especially if Dak Prescott has more time to cook now that he's not staring down the relentless New York pass rush. The SportsLine model has the Over hitting at a 66% rate. Bet on the NFL and more with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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