Sports fans can jump on the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $350 in bonus bets when they bet $5+ for seven days. Thursday Night Football brings an intriguing showdown as NFL Week 2 kicks off with Lions vs. Bills. It's opening night for Buffalo's new Highmark Stadium. The Bills are 5.5-point home favorites in the latest Bills vs. Lions odds, with the Over/Under for total points at 54.5. Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver is inactive with a hip injury. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

For a breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer, you can check out the FanDuel promo code review page. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, can be an important tool for bettors before they make their picks. Anybody following its advice when making plays on the best betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Best bets at FanDuel for Lions vs. Bills

Bills vs. Lions Over 54.5

Lions +5.5 vs. Bills

Bills vs. Lions Over 54.5

These offenses are both dangerous, and the defenses left a lot to be desired in Week 1. Detroit allowed 24 points in the second half and only prevailed when the Saints came up short on a two-point conversion in overtime. New Orleans, led by second-year quarterback Tyler Shough, amassed 469 total yards and 378 through the air in the loss. Buffalo allowed 381 yards but put up 409 in the victory in Houston. With Josh Allen leading a Bills offense featuring James Cook and DJ Moore and Detroit's Jared Goff in charge of a unit that includes Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, this could quickly turn into a shootout. The SportsLine model has Over 54.5 hitting in 57% of its simulations. Bet on Thursday Night Football with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Lions +5.5 vs. Bills

Detroit coach Dan Campbell was surely livid as he watched his team nearly lose a game it seemed to have in hand. Goff struggled a bit, throwing for just 202 yards despite playing through overtime, but Gibbs led the way against the Saints. The running back totaled 186 yards and had two rushing touchdowns. St. Brown also scored twice, but Williams was relatively quiet (four catches, 45 yards), so there could be more shots to him downfield Thursday. The SportsLine model's top grade is on the Lions to win outright, as it gives a "B" grade to Detroit money line. They win in 42% of its simulations as sizable plus-money underdogs. But we're going to play it safe here and go with the Lions to cover, and they do so in 51% of the model simulations. Bet on Lions vs. Bills on Thursday with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

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