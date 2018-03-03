2018 NFL combine results: Josh Allen, D.J. Chark, Mike Gesicki shine on workout day

INDIANAPOLIS -- Saturday marks the biggest day at the 2018 NFL combine, with the marquee group of quarterbacks taking the field to show off their arms, and the wide receivers and tight ends working out.

Getting all but one of the top signal-callers throwing in Indianapolis was quite the treat for everyone in attendance.

The defensive linemen and linebackers are meeting with the media, and the defensive backs weighed in early in the morning.

Here are my biggest takeways from the workouts for the quarterbacks and wide receivers.

QB winners

Josh Allen, Wyoming. Allen ran an official 4.75 40-yard dash, which was the third-fastest time among the quarterbacks. In the throwing drills, he was slow in his drops on a few reps but let it rip often, particularly on the out-breaking routes and didn't have the same accuracy problems we saw at the Senior Bowl. I didn't love his deep-ball touch, yet he was surprisingly accurate at the short and intermediate levels. In general, the combine is an event made for Allen.

QB losers

Luke Falk, Washington State. Erratic on a variety of his passes, Falk needed to show pinpoint accuracy to counter any concerns about his lesser arm and the gadget system he operated in college. Instead, he really struggled with ball location.

(Important note on the rest of the quarterbacks: Josh Rosen, Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson, and Mason Rudolph made accurate passes at all levels of the field but all had some bad misfires. Relatively equal performance from that group.)

WR winners

D.J. Chark, LSU. The nearly 6-foot-3 wideout blazed in the 40, running the fastest time (4.34) on the day. He had a 40-inch vertical too. And Chark weighed in at 199 pounds, so you're looking at a rather large, explosive speedster. Expect Chark to rise up boards, and he could be looking at a second-round selection.

Courtland Sutton, SMU - The 6-3, 218-pounder ran 4.54 in the 40, had a 35.5-inch vertical, and a 10-foot-4 broad jump. More impressive than all that was his 6.57 in the three-cone drill and 4.11 in the short shuttle, ridiculous times for a player of his stature.

D.J. Moore, Maryland. Jumping 39.5 inches in the vertical and having an 11-foot broad jump at 210 pounds will turn some heads. That's exactly what the former Maryland star did on Saturday. He ran 4.42 in the 40-yard dash as well. Moore's a quick-twitch, make-you-miss wideout and clearly is an explosive athlete.

Dylan Cantrell, Texas Tech - The nearly 6'3", 227-pound wideout ran 4.59 -- not bad for his size -- and jumped 38.5 inches in the vertical test and had a 10-foot-10 broad jump. He also tied for the fastest three-cone time of 6.56 seconds and a crazy low short-shuttle time of 4.03. Cantrell is a contested-catch specialist who's clearly not limited athletically.

Christian Kirk, Texas A&M. An official 4.47 40 at 201 pounds is a stellar time for Kirk, one of the most physically impressive smaller wideouts in this class. During the on-field portion, he had no issues reeling in the football, and his routes had little-to-no wasted movement.

Allen Lazard, Iowa State. Lazard, who shined at the Senior Bowl, ran 4.55 at nearly 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds. He also had a 38-inch vertical. Talk about a size and speed specimen.

Antonio Callaway, Florida. Off-the-field issues will stay with Callaway during the pre-draft process, but he helped himself at the combine. He ran an official 4.41, the second-fastest time of his group, and had a 38.5-inch vertical. Good figures for a prospect billed as a speedster.

Tre'Quan Smith, UCF. On film, Smith is a springy athlete with great concentration in contested-catch situations and impressive agility after the catch. He put that athleticism on display in Indy. He ran 4.49, had a 10-foot-10 broad jump and a 37.5-inch vertical. Explosiveness confirmed.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, USF. A deep sleeper prospect at the receiver position, Valdes-Scantling is a super-twitchy athlete for his size -- 6-4, 206 pounds -- and undoubtedly has room to grow into his frame. He ran a scintillating 40 of 4.37 seconds.

WR losers

Jordan Lasley, UCLA. Weighing in slightly over 200 pounds may have actually been bad for the UCLA wideout after all. He ran an official 4.50, which certainly isn't slow, but many expected him to have one of the fastest times among the receivers. Also, he clearly battled the football on an assortment of routes in the on-field rills.

Tavares Martin, Washington State. Martin had rare but special flashes in college, yet fizzled at the combine. Running 4.80 at 185 pounds will sink him on boards.

Calvin Ridley, Alabama. Running 4.43 in the 40 is solid. A 31-inch vertical and a 9-foot-2 broad jump is not, especially at around 6-foot-1 and 189 pounds. For a wideout expected to win with suddenness and burst, those jumps are worrisome. He had a poor rep through the gauntlet drill as well.

Auden Tate, Florida State - On film, Tate moves incredibly well for a 6-foot-5, 225-pounder. And while he wasn't expected to light the 40-yard dash on fire, his time of 4.68 will raise a red flag for some teams that place a high priority on timed speed.

TE winners

Mike Gesicki, Penn State. The Nittany Lions are having a tremendous week at the combine. Gesicki was by far the most explosive tight end in Indy, as he jumped 41.5 inches in the vertical, had a 10-foot-9 broad jump, and ran an official 4.54 in the 40-yard dash. He also finished with an eye-popping 6.79-second time in the three-cone drill. Outside of the 40, those are some Vernon Davis type figures.

TE losers

Mark Andrews, Oklahoma. Andrews was a go-to target for Baker Mayfield during their Oklahoma careers, but the gifted seam-stretcher didn't have the best combine performance Saturday. He ran 4.67 in the 40, had a 9-foot-5 broad jump, and the second-slowest three-cone time of 7.34.