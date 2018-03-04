2018 NFL combine results: Live updates of Bradley Chubb and DL, LB workouts

The offense took their turn on the field on Friday and Saturday, with Saquon Barkley and Josh Allen emerging as the winners on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Now it's the defense's turn to shine.

One highlight of the day will be pass-rusher Bradley Chubb, who Pete Prisco has ranked as his No. 1 prospect at the combine in Indianapolis. He'll be joined on the field by other potential first-rounders like Arden Key and Harold Landry. One player who won't be working out is Maurice Hurst after his medical assessment reportedly revealed a heart condition.

Follow along below as we track everything that's happening in Indianapolis at the NFL combine.

How to watch the combine

Each day's coverage of the combine events will begin at 9 a.m. ET, with replays broadcast at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

TV: NFL Network



NFL Network Streaming: NFL.com, NFL Mobile app, fuboTV (try for free)

Live blog

Click here to reload if live blog doesn't show.