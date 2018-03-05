2018 NFL combine results: Live updates of Minkah Fitzpatrick and DB workouts

There's only one day left in this year's combine from Indianapolis, and we've had plenty to enjoy up to this point. From Saquon Barkley dominating the conversation Friday, to Josh Allen looking like a potential No. 1 pick Saturday, to Shaquem Griffin blazing a 4.38 40 on Sunday, this year's combine has had no shortage of highlights.

On Monday, the defensive backs get their turn, as Donte Jackson tries to beat D.J. Chark's 2018 best of 4.34 in the 40-yard dash, while potential top-five pick Minkah Fitzpatrick looks to show his stuff in the on-field drills. We'll have all the highlights you need to know below.

Follow along below as we track everything that's happening in Indianapolis at the NFL combine.

How to watch the combine

Each day's coverage of the combine events will begin at 9 a.m. ET.

TV: NFL Network



NFL Network Streaming: NFL.com, NFL Mobile app, fuboTV (try for free)

Live blog

Click here to reload if live blog doesn't show.