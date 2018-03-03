2018 NFL combine results: Live updates of Rosen, Mayfield and all QB, WR workouts
Follow all the action from the NFL combine in Indianapolis on Saturday
Saquon Barkley was the star of on-field workouts on Friday. Who is going to be the story of Saturday?
Lamar Jackson was expected to tear up athletic testing, but he said Friday he wouldn't take part in anything but the throwing drills. Sam Darnold won't throw but should run the other drills. Could Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen or Josh Rosen step up and make themselves the breakout performer in Indianapolis?
Follow along below as we track everything that's happening in Indianapolis at the NFL combine.
How to watch the combine
Each day's coverage of the combine events will begin at 9 a.m. ET, with replays broadcast at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- TV: NFL Network
- Streaming: NFL.com, NFL Mobile app, fuboTV (try for free)
Live blog
