2018 NFL combine results: Top guards wow, Orlando Brown fizzles in bench press
Quenton Nelson and Will Hernandez put up big numbers in the bench press on Thursday in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS -- The first physical testing of the week at the 2018 NFL combine came via the offensive linemen taking to the bench press in what's now an awkward setup, with the players announcing their names on a stage surrounded by scout-filled grandstands hundreds of others taking it all in.
No, the bench isn't the sole determinant of strength. However, it is the only strength measure at the combine, and linemen do use a bench-press type motion on every play. So, this drill carries some weight in the evaluation process.
Notre Dame's Quenton Nelson -- who measured in at a tackle-sized 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds with 33 3/4-inch arms yesterday -- put up a whopping 35 reps on the bench, which initially tied him for the most reps among all offensive linemen at the combine since tackle Ereck Flowers did 37 in 2015.
Yes, Nelson is a strong man. There's been serious buzz about him sliding over to tackle at the NFL level -- if need be -- which should boost his stock and thereby add to his perceived value as a potential top-10 pick.
A few minutes later, Will Hernandez of UTEP -- who measured in at 6-foot-2 3/8 and 327 pounds on Wednesday -- did 37 reps. That's tied with Flowers for the most among offensive linemen since Russell Bodine went Hulk Hogan in 2014 and did 42 reps.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, Oklahoma tackle Orlando Brown mustered just 14 reps on the bench. Here's the deal, though. Brown is north of 6-foot-7 and has 35-inch arms. Not ideal for benching. On film, Brown is a bulldozer in the run game and rarely, if ever is put on skates by a bull rush.
Does 14 reps raise a red flag? For some teams, a small one. Here's how similar tackles handled the drill in past combines, per NFL.com's Chad Reuter:
If there are any strength concerns for Brown -- I can't believe I just wrote that -- one year in an NFL strength-and-conditioning program will do the trick.
