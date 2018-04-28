2018 NFL Draft: 49ers trade up in Round 2 for a receiver in Dante Pettis

With the No. 44 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected Dante Pettis, wide receiver out of Washington after a trade with the Redskins.

Draft tracker: Get grades for every pick

Grade: B+

Pete Prisco: I love what he will add to their offense and he's also a dynamic return man. Kyle Shanahan will love him.

Change the way you listen to NFL news, subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson and you'll know everything you need to know about the 2018 NFL Draft. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Elite hip fluidity and change-of-direction skills. Much quicker than fast. Open-field proficiency evidenced with his historic production as a returner. Good hands. Very thin-framed. Physical corners will give him problems. Solid WR2 in NFL.

Fantasy impact

Jamey Eisenberg: The 49ers need to give Jimmy Garoppolo more weapons, and Dante Pettis helps at receiver and on punt returns. He could emerge as the No. 3 receiver behind Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin, but his Fantasy value in re-draft leagues is limited. In dynasty leagues, Pettis is worth a third-round pick in rookie-only drafts.

NCAA recap

R.J. White: The son of an MLB player, Pettis was recruited out of JSerra Catholic in San Clemente, Calif. He played in 13 games as a true freshman, catching 17 passes but doing most of his damage on punt returns, where he managed 288 return yards and a touchdown on 28 tries. After a solid sophomore season, Pettis exploded as a receiver in 2016, when he caught 53 passes for 822 yards and 15 touchdowns, the third-highest total in school history.

Pettis was a consensus first-team All-American in his senior season thanks to setting an NCAA record with nine career punt returns for touchdowns, including four in 2017. That included punt return TDs in three straight games, which is tied for an NCAA record. As a receiver, Pettis caught a career-high 63 passes for 761 yards and seven touchdowns. He was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the nation's most versatile player, but lost out to Saquon Barkley.