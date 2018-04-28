2018 NFL Draft: As rumors swirl about Derrius Guice, Redskins stop his free fall in Round 2
Washington fills a huge need with Guice, who is considered one of the draft's best running backs
Derrius Guice may have been a first-round talent, but the former LSU standout lasted until the end of the second round when the Redskins finally took him with the 59th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Widely considered the second-best running back in the draft class in the weeks leading up to this weekend, Guice ended up being the seventh back off the board behind Saquon Barkley (No. 2), Rashad Penny (No. 27), Sony Michel (No. 31), Nick Chubb (No. 35), Ronald Jones (No. 38) and Kerryon Johnson (No. 43).
As Guice remained undrafted, speculation over his slide gained steam.
"He was described to me as high-maintenance, as immature, someone who did not handle his emotions well," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported shortly before Guice was drafted. "I'm told there were also a couple off-the-field incidences at LSU that were unreported."
Moment later, NFL Network's Mike Mayock added: "[Guice] is a first-round talent. He had several issues meeting with teams. missed some flights, [they] didn't like his attitude. ... [He] fired his agent ... and it was a tumultuous offseason for this young man. ... There is another investigation out there that could be potentially embarrassing for the kid and the team that drafts him. ... That's why he's sliding right now."
Undeterred, the Redskins took Guice.
Guice fills a huge need in their backfield and joins a group that includes Rob Kelley, Chris Thompson and Perine Samaje.
Shortly after he was drafted, Guice spoke about the last two days.
-
