2018 NFL Draft: Bengals take Sam Hubbard to boost pass rush in Round 3

With the No. 77 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Bengals selected Sam Hubbard, edge rusher out of Ohio State.

Grade: B-

Pete Prisco: He's a try-hard player who is good value in this spot. Will help the pass rush.

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Plus athlete with requisite length and bulk to play with his hand in the dirt on the edge. Despite and impressive ability to change directions, he's not particularly bendy and rarely uses his hands to his advantage. Must develop pass-rushing moves to reach his full potential. Good speed to chase from the backside.

NCAA recap

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts: A four-star recruit out of Cincinnati, no one was sure what position Hubbard would play for Ohio State. He was ranked as the No. 13 athlete and the No. 192 overall prospect in the country in the 2014 class, per the 247Sports Composite. Hubbard actually originally committed to Notre Dame ... to play lacrosse. Urban Meyer said on signing day in 2014 that he thought Hubbard had the ability to play defensive end, outside linebacker or tight end for the Buckeyes. Hubbard redshirted in 2014 and practiced on both sides of the ball. As a redshirt freshman in 2015, he settled in as a defensive end and quickly showed good playmaking ability as one of the top backups for OSU (started two games in '15 due to a suspension to Joey Bosa, and then a suspension for Adolphus Washington that kicked Bosa inside). Hubbard finished the season with 6.5 sacks.

Hubbard took over as a starter at DE in 2016, and had 3.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles-for-loss. Then as a fourth-year junior in 2017, the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Hubbard had career highs in sacks (7) and TFLs (13.5), and was named second-team All-Big Ten. He announced he was turning pro the day after Ohio State's win over USC in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl.