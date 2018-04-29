2018 NFL Draft: Best undrafted players list headlined by two Longhorns, two Auburn Tigers

For as many steals as there were on Day 3 of the 2018 NFL Draft, there undoubtedly were questionable decisions made by a variety of teams. I mean, there was a run on punters in the fifth round.

Those questionable decisions mean there are plenty of quality prospects ready to be signed.

Let's look at the best available undrafted free agents.

Top 20 still available